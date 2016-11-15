TABLE-Sekisui House Si Residential Investment -6 MTH results

Nov 15 (Reuters) Sekisui House Si Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Sep 30, 2016 ended Mar 31, 2016 to Mar 31, 2017 to Sep 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.69 6.54 6.86 6.85 (+2.3 pct ) (+2.0 pct ) (+2.5 pct ) (-0.2 pct ) Net 2.19 2.21 2.41 2.40 (-0.8 pct ) (0.0 pct ) (+9.9 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) Div 2,145 yen 2,125 yen 2,180 yen 2,170 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8973.T