Nov 15 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 61.6 percent stake in medicine firm for 862.7 million yuan ($125.97 million), share trade to resume on Nov 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fS1jgF; bit.ly/2eASGLk

