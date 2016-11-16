FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
TABLE-Kenedix Retail Reat -6 MTH results
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 9 months ago

TABLE-Kenedix Retail Reat -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) 
Kenedix Retail Reat Corporation 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Sep 30, 2016  ended Mar 31, 2016     to Mar 31, 2017     to Sep 30, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    6.37                5.54                6.40                6.45
                      (+15.0 pct )         (+8.6 pct )         (+0.4 pct )         (+0.8 pct )
  Net                         2.52                2.43                2.55                2.46
                       (+3.7 pct )        (+25.6 pct )         (+1.1 pct )         (-3.3 pct )
  Div                    5,888 yen           6,834 yen           6,027 yen           5,830 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3453.T

