TABLE-Kenedix Retail Reat -6 MTH results

Nov 16 (Reuters) Kenedix Retail Reat Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Sep 30, 2016 ended Mar 31, 2016 to Mar 31, 2017 to Sep 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.37 5.54 6.40 6.45 (+15.0 pct ) (+8.6 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) Net 2.52 2.43 2.55 2.46 (+3.7 pct ) (+25.6 pct ) (+1.1 pct ) (-3.3 pct ) Div 5,888 yen 6,834 yen 6,027 yen 5,830 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3453.T