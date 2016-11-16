TABLE-Japan Real Estate Investment -6 MTH results

Nov 16 (Reuters) Japan Real Estate Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Sep 30, 2016 ended Mar 31, 2016 to Mar 31, 2017 to Sep 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 30.77 30.59 30.72 31.17 (+0.6 pct ) (+2.0 pct ) (-0.2 pct ) (+1.5 pct ) Net 10.95 10.75 11.07 11.34 (+1.8 pct ) (+2.6 pct ) (+1.1 pct ) (+2.4 pct ) Div 8,361 yen 8,121 yen 8,460 yen 8,660 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8952.T