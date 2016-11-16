BRIEF-Fujian Star-net Communication to buy stake in three firms via share issue, cash

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Fujian Star-net Communication Co., Ltd. :
* Says it entered into agreement with Fujian-based investment firm to buy 49 percent stake in network firm via share issue, cash
* Says it entered into agreement with Fujian-based investment firm to buy 40 percent stake in information firm via share issue, cash
* Says it entered into agreement with two individuals to buy 48.2 percent stake in information system firm via share issue, cash
* Says the prices for the acquisition are not determined yet
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Oaayg8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)