BRIEF-Meritz Securities to raise stake in unit Meritz Capital to 100 pct via stock swap

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Meritz Securities Co Ltd :

* Says it decides to change unit Meritz Capital Co., Ltd to its wholly owned subsidiary through stock swap, to improve management efficiency and create synergy effect

* Says the unit is engaged in equipment rental business and installment financing business as well as new technology project financing business

* Says stock swap ratio is 1:2.5232069 between the company and the unit

* Stock swap effective date is April 28, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ZOrzDh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)