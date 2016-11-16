FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Locojoy HongKong Holdings sells entire 28.8 pct stake in Locojoy international
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 16, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Locojoy HongKong Holdings sells entire 28.8 pct stake in Locojoy international

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Locojoy international Corp :

* Says Locojoy HongKong Holdings Limited has sold entire 5.7 million shares of the company, representing a 28.8 percent stake

* Says an investment association's stake in the company has been increased to 12.1 percent(2.4 million shares) up from 3.6 percent(719,547 shares)

* The investment association becomes top shareholder of the company, replacing Locojoy HongKong Holdings Limited

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Tln9yQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.