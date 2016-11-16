BRIEF-Locojoy HongKong Holdings sells entire 28.8 pct stake in Locojoy international

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Locojoy international Corp :

* Says Locojoy HongKong Holdings Limited has sold entire 5.7 million shares of the company, representing a 28.8 percent stake

* Says an investment association's stake in the company has been increased to 12.1 percent(2.4 million shares) up from 3.6 percent(719,547 shares)

* The investment association becomes top shareholder of the company, replacing Locojoy HongKong Holdings Limited

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Tln9yQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)