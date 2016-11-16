BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent wins construction contracts

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd

* Says it signs data centre construction contract worth 282.5 million yuan ($41.09 million)

* Says it expects to win smart city PPP contract worth about 977.8 million yuan in Hunan province

* Says its consortium wins parking lot construction PPP contract worth 500.2 million yuan

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8754 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)