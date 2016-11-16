FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent wins construction contracts
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 16, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent wins construction contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd

* Says it signs data centre construction contract worth 282.5 million yuan ($41.09 million)

* Says it expects to win smart city PPP contract worth about 977.8 million yuan in Hunan province

* Says its consortium wins parking lot construction PPP contract worth 500.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eFbF7A ; bit.ly/2f3GvWa ; bit.ly/2fVpTO2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8754 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.