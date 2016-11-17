BRIEF-GLP J-REIT to issue 7th series and 8th series REIT bonds for 8 bln yen

Nov 17 (Reuters) - GLP J-REIT :

* Says it plans to issue 7th series REIT bonds worth 6.9 billion yen, with interest rate at 0.005 percent

* Says it plans to issue 8th series REIT bonds worth 1.1 billion yen, with interest rate at 0.45 percent

* Says maturity date for 7th series and 8th series are on Nov. 28, 2019 and Nov. 27, 2026 respectively

* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen

* Says subscription date on Nov. 17 and payment date on Nov. 28

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/0qlgg4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)