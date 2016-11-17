FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2016 / 5:00 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Thai hotel group Erawan cuts 2016 revenue target to 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Thai Hotel Group Erawan :

* Cuts 2016 revenue growth target to 5 percent from 10 percent as Thais enter a year of mourning following the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct. 13, Kanyarat Krisnathevin says during earning presentation

* Expects fourth-quarter occupancy rate at 79 percent versus 81 percent a year earlier

* Expects 2016 occupancy rate down to 80 percent versus earlier target of 81 percent due to lower-than-expected tourist number in fourth quarter

* Expects fourth-quarter revenue to be same as a year earlier Further company coverage: (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)

