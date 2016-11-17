BRIEF-Thai Property Perfect cuts 2016 revenue target by 15 pct

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Thai Property Perfect :

* Cuts 2016 revenue target to 15 billion baht ($423.37 million) from 17.6 billion baht as consumers postpone decision to buy houses, senior executive says during earnings presentation, as Thais enter a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

* Says it has delayed new launch of 10 projects to 2017 from fourth quarter as domestic consumption slows

* Says targeting revenue of 22 billion baht in 2017, pre-sales target of 20 billion baht

* Sees demand for housing products next year Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.4300 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)