Nov 17 (Reuters) - Good Com Asset Co., Ltd. :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the JASDAQ of Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 8, under the symbol "3475.T"

* The company will offer 377,000 new shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,850 yen per share, for 697.5 million yen in total

* Says subscription period from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5 and payment date on Dec. 7

Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/ay3Ew

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)