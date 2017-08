Nov 17 (Reuters) - Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp :

* Says it signs Dengue vaccine license agreement with NIH(National Institutes of Health) on Nov. 17

* Says co was granted to implement R&D, manufacture, sale and sub-licensing of Dengue vaccine in 17 countries and areas

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y24WlR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)