Deals of the day - Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday aimed at stopping EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, the agency said in a statement.

** Australian pension fund Equipsuper is exploring ways to become more competitive in the A$2.1 trillion ($1.57 trillion) industry, a top executive said on Thursday, but declined to comment on reports of a possible merger with Energy Super.

** Insurer Delta Lloyd, which last month rejected an unsolicited 2.4 billion euro takeover offer from rival NN Group, might be overstating the financial benefits of such a deal, NN Group said on Thursday.

** Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd is in talks to buy Coca-Cola Co's bottling assets in China from Cofco Corp's China Foods Ltd unit, Bloomberg reported.

** Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) said it will acquire U.S. frozen-food producer Bellisio Parent LLC for $1.075 billion, paving the way for its entry into the world's largest food market.

** French media group Vivendi's chief executive said on Wednesday that a merger with advertising agency Havas was not on the agenda but he did not completely rule it out. (Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)