Nov 17 (Reuters) - Loncin Motor Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 41.1 million euros ($44.10 million) in Italy's C.M.D Costruzioni Motori Diesel S.P.A. for 67 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gjHdjQ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)