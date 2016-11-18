BRIEF-FIC Global prices shares issue at T$7 per share

Nov 18 (Reuters) - FIC Global Inc :
* Says co plans to issue 60 million shares instead of 70 million shares previously, at T$7 per share
* Subscription record date on Dec. 3
* Last date before book closure as Nov. 28
* Book closure period from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3
* Payment period for existing shareholders from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14
* Payment period for new shareholders from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19
* Says proceeds to be used to acquire office building
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WODnTE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)