9 months ago
BRIEF-FIC Global prices shares issue at T$7 per share
November 18, 2016 / 7:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-FIC Global prices shares issue at T$7 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - FIC Global Inc :

* Says co plans to issue 60 million shares instead of 70 million shares previously, at T$7 per share

* Subscription record date on Dec. 3

* Last date before book closure as Nov. 28

* Book closure period from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3

* Payment period for existing shareholders from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14

* Payment period for new shareholders from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19

* Says proceeds to be used to acquire office building

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WODnTE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

