Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd

* Says it has not entered any negotiations with U.S. company Micron Technology and any other companies regarding Changjiang Storage

* Says Changjiang Storage Vice Chairman Ding Wenwu has never made any comment or released any information on this

