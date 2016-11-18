BRIEF-Sanjiang Shopping Club in deals with Alibaba

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sanjiang Shopping Club Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder plans to issue up to 188 million yuan ($27.32 million) exchangeable bonds to Alibaba's affiliate

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan via share private placement to Alibaba Group's affiliate in Hangzhou to fund projects

* Says it signs framework agreement with Alibaba Group Holding on e-commerce

* Says share trade to resume on Nov 21

* Says it receives inquiries from Shanghai stock exchange regarding whether Alibaba will seek control of the company after transactions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2f7aHMK; bit.ly/2g3i0Hx; bit.ly/2f75GUr; bit.ly/2fCx0Ol; bit.ly/2g4QOsp; bit.ly/2g3nUs4

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8810 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)