Deals of the day - Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Alaska Air, Brookfield Asset Management, Stobart; updates Kirkland, DraftKings)

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Alaska Air Group Inc is close to reaching a settlement with U.S. antitrust officials that will allow it to complete its proposed $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA has approved the sale of its liquefied petroleum gas unit to Ultrapar Participações SA, as Brazil’s state-controlled firm disposes of assets to reduce the largest debt burden among global oil producers.

** Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd said it will acquire Coca-Cola bottling assets in China for 5.87 billion yuan ($852 million), betting on growing consumption in the mainland of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages.

** Franco-German armored vehicles maker KMW-Nexter is planning to buy the Governmental Sales division of Swedish truckmaker Volvo, German daily Die Welt reported, not citing where it obtained the information.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s sale of its life insurance and wealth business, which has been valued at $3.33 billion by the bank, is attracting interest from Japan’s Meiji Yasuda and Hong Kong-based AIA Group, according to people familiar with the situation.

** Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan’s No.2 lender by assets, said a merger with top-ranked Kazkommertsbank (KKB) had been considered but said “there can be no certainty that this will lead to commencement of negotiations”.

** Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems A/S is looking at buying Chinese competitor United Power, Finans.dk. reported on Friday.

** French defense electronics group Thales SA has started exclusive talks with private equity firm Latour Capital over the sale of one of its businesses that handles ticketing and revenue collection for transport operators.

** French car parts maker Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA has received a binding offer from German group Mutares AG for its heavy duty truck business, the companies said.

** A merger between advertising group Havas SA and French media giant Vivendi S.A. could “make sense”, Havas Chief Executive Officer Yannick Bollore said, underscoring the mutual benefit for a tie-up between the groups.

** Gold Fields Ltd and Silver Standard Resources Inc withdrew their offer to buy Kirkland Lake Gold Inc after the Canadian miner asked its shareholders to vote in favor of its takeover bid for Australia’s Newmarket Gold Inc.

** The two biggest U.S. fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel said they would merge to cut legal bills and advertising spending after tussling for years to win customers.

** China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to invest 2.1 billion yuan ($305 million) in supermarket chain Sanjiang Shopping Club Co Ltd to further expand its retail presence.

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc proposed to take a 50-60 percent stake in bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc unit TerraForm Power Inc, a week after it expressed interest in buying the “yieldco”.

** Stobart is buying the 33 percent it does already own in the firm that leases planes to its Stobart Air subsidiary from Aer Lingus for 14.7 million euros ($15.6 million), the British freight company said.

** German real estate investment firm KanAm Grund Group has put up for sale two office buildings in Montreal that could fetch about C$400 million ($296 million) to C$450 million, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

** Castleton Commodities International LLC announced the purchase of more than $1 billion in assets from Anadarko Petroleum Corp, in the commodity trader’s latest move to expand its East Texas footprint.

** Shareholders in McLaren’s Formula One team and luxury sports car sister company are committed to both businesses and have turned down bids from prospective buyers, the CEO of the brand’s automotive firm told Reuters.

** Brazil’s state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras could sell its 39 percent stake at the Santo Antonio hydroelectric dam, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Wilson Ferreira Jr said. (Compiled by Komal Khettry and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)