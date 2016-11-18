BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Uganda's rating to B2, maintains stable outlook

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's downgrades Uganda's rating to B2, outlook stable

* Despite anticipated deterioration in government's fiscal metrics, credit fundamentals will remain commensurate to peers at the B2 level

* Debt affordability is also deteriorating, in part due to a shift in composition of the debt burden towards non-concessional borrowing

* Uganda remains vulnerable to renewed depreciation pressure stemming from further global financial market volatility and capital outflows Source text (bit.ly/2gozL6Y)