BRIEF-Shanghai Conant Optics raises 1.23 bln yuan in private placement; says shareholding structure change

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai Conant Optics Co Ltd :
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 1.23 billion yuan in total
* Says co's top shareholder Fei Zhengxiang's stake in co was diluted to 26.21 percent down from 55.03 percent
* Zhangshu-based investment management LLP raises stake in co to 18.48 percent up from 0 percent
* Two asset management plans of Shenzhen-based capital management firm raises stake in co to 7.79 percent and 6.91 percent respectively
* Another Zhangshu-based investment management LLP raises stake in co to 6.82 percent up from 0 percent
* Chen Yonglan raises stake in co to 4.70 percent
* Liu Tao raises stake in co to 4.56 percent
* Shareholding structure changes occurred as the results of new shares issuance for firm acquisition and fund raising
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rrRFzN
