9 months ago
November 21, 2016 / 2:51 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Conant Optics raises 1.23 bln yuan in private placement; says shareholding structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai Conant Optics Co Ltd :

* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 1.23 billion yuan in total

* Says co's top shareholder Fei Zhengxiang's stake in co was diluted to 26.21 percent down from 55.03 percent

* Zhangshu-based investment management LLP raises stake in co to 18.48 percent up from 0 percent

* Two asset management plans of Shenzhen-based capital management firm raises stake in co to 7.79 percent and 6.91 percent respectively

* Another Zhangshu-based investment management LLP raises stake in co to 6.82 percent up from 0 percent

* Chen Yonglan raises stake in co to 4.70 percent

* Liu Tao raises stake in co to 4.56 percent

* Shareholding structure changes occurred as the results of new shares issuance for firm acquisition and fund raising

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rrRFzN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

