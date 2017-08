Nov 21 (Reuters) - SK NO.3 Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :

* Says Brain Asset Management Co., Ltd has acquired 680,000 shares of the company, representing a 18.9 percent stake

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/H8T0uW

