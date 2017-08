Nov 21 (Reuters) - Daidoh Ltd :

* Says it to buy 65 percent voting rights in Italy-based firm Pontetorto S.p.A., from Victoria S.p.A, Enrico Banci and Luigi Banci

* Says transaction price of totally 2,462 million yen (including advisory cost)

* Says transaction effective date of Nov. 21

