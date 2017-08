Nov 21 (Reuters) - IBKS No.4 Special Purpose Acquisition Co :

* Says KC Investment Co.,Ltd becomes top shareholder of the company, replacing another investment company, effective Nov. 21

* Says KC Investment Co.,Ltd holds 2.2 million shares of the company, representing a 25.4 percent stake

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Ae9jej

