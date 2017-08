Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan Best Rescue System Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy back up to 2.5 million shares(7.3 percent stake) for no more than 500 million yen, during the period from Dec. 1, 2016 to Nov. 30, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nY1oa5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)