Nov 21 (Reuters) - Thaihot Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 10.0 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) debt financing instruments

* Says it wins bid for 40 percent stake in real estate firm for 1.37 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fJQ2Ch; bit.ly/2fwGXdo

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8935 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)