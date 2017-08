Nov 18 (Reuters) - Anhui Lucky Health Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it enters into an equity acquisition agreement (letter of intent) and aims to fully acquire a Beijing-based media investment firm

* Says transaction will be effective in condition of Variable Interest Entities mode in the target firm is removed

* Further details to be determined

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rAELlI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)