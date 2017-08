Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion And Accessories Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to sell shanghai unit for 982.8 million yuan ($142.57 million)

* Says Chairman and President Zhou Chengjian resigns

* Says board elects Hu Jiajia as chairwoman and president

