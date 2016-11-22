FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Thai Beverage aims to double revenue to $8.5 bln in 2020
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
November 22, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Thai Beverage aims to double revenue to $8.5 bln in 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage Pcl

* Aims for sales revenue of 300 billion baht ($8.5 billion) in 2020, more than doubling 139 billion baht booked in financial year ended Sept. 2016, said CEO Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi

* Says it aims to boost share in domestic beer market to 46 percent in 2020 from the present 39 percent

* Will aim for annual average revenue and profit growth of 12 percent-16 percent a year during 2015-2020 Further company coverage:

$1 = 35.4600 baht Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.