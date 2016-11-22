BRIEF-Thai Beverage aims to double revenue to $8.5 bln in 2020

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage Pcl

* Aims for sales revenue of 300 billion baht ($8.5 billion) in 2020, more than doubling 139 billion baht booked in financial year ended Sept. 2016, said CEO Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi

* Says it aims to boost share in domestic beer market to 46 percent in 2020 from the present 39 percent

* Will aim for annual average revenue and profit growth of 12 percent-16 percent a year during 2015-2020