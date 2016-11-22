FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Big Yellow first-half profit rises
#Financials
November 22, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Big Yellow first-half profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group Plc :

* Six-month like-for-like revenue growth of 7 pct to £54.8 million

* Six-month adjusted profit before tax up 13 percent to 27.0 million stg

* Interim dividend per share of 13.5 pence versus 12.1 pence an year earlier

* Closing like-for-like group occupancy is up 2.7 percentage points to 79.0 pct compared to 76.3 pct at March 31, 2016

* Growth in the closing net rent per sq ft on a like-for-like basis was 2.8 pct compared to September. 30 last year

* We saw a slightly lower conversion to move-in which could reflect some hesitancy before, and indeed after, the referendum Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

