BRIEF-Big Yellow first-half profit rises

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group Plc :

* Six-month like-for-like revenue growth of 7 pct to £54.8 million

* Six-month adjusted profit before tax up 13 percent to 27.0 million stg

* Interim dividend per share of 13.5 pence versus 12.1 pence an year earlier

* Closing like-for-like group occupancy is up 2.7 percentage points to 79.0 pct compared to 76.3 pct at March 31, 2016

* Growth in the closing net rent per sq ft on a like-for-like basis was 2.8 pct compared to September. 30 last year

* We saw a slightly lower conversion to move-in which could reflect some hesitancy before, and indeed after, the referendum