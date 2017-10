Nov 22 (Reuters) - Simmtech Co Ltd :

* Says 1.67 billion won worth of its 14th unregistered and unsecured bonds with warrants has been exercised into 231,447 shares of the company, at 7,220 won per share, as of Nov. 22

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/WtVesb

