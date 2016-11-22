FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Maeil Dairy Industry to divest milk processing business into new subsidiary
November 22, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Maeil Dairy Industry to divest milk processing business into new subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Maeil Dairy Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it will divest milk processing business into a new subsidiary, named Maeil Dairies Co., Ltd, for management efficiency improvement

* Says it will focus on investment business and subsidiary management and will change company name to Maeil Holdings Co., Ltd

* Says division ratio is 0.5268289:0.4731711 between Maeil Dairies Co., Ltd and Maeil Holdings Co., Ltd

* Says divesture effective date is May 1, 2017 and expected registered date is May 2, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/7Y2Te1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

