BRIEF-Ichikoh Industries announces ToB offered by Valeo Bayen

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ichikoh Industries Ltd :

* Says Valeo Bayen is offering a takeover bid for no more than 22,582,468 shares (represents 23.51 percent stake, or no less than 17,781,048 shares) of co's stock, at the price of 408 yen per share

* Say the offering period from Nov. 24 to Jan. 12, 2017

* Settlement date is Jan. 20, 2017

* Valeo Bayen will raise stake in co to 55.08 percent after the transaction up from 31.58 percent currently

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RRZ4eH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)