9 months ago
BRIEF-Sharp announces mergers among three wholly-owned units
November 22, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sharp announces mergers among three wholly-owned units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sharp Business Solutions Corporation(SBS) and iDeep Solutions Corporation(IDS) and iDeep Global Labs Corporation(IDGL) whicn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IDS, entered into a merger agreement

* Says IDS will merge with IDGL, and IDGL will be dissolved after the transaction, which is the first merger

* After the first round merger, SBS will merge with IDS, and IDS will be dissolved, as the second merger

* Effective date of the merger is Jan. 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DiUeuM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

