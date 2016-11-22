FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-FinTech Global to buy shares in public accounting firm PMC and PMC's unit
November 22, 2016

BRIEF-FinTech Global to buy shares in public accounting firm PMC and PMC's unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - FinTech Global Inc :

* Says co plans to acquire 25,000 shares in a public accounting consulting firm (PMC) via private placement offered by PMC, at totaling 21.8 million yen

* Says co will raise stake in PMC to 83.8 percent after transaction up from 48.70 percent

* Co will also indirectly holds 83.8 percent stake in PMC's unit which is engaged in public accounting related business

* Transaction payment date is Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nwjHMD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

