BRIEF-Calsonic Kansei announces 498 bln yen ToB offered by KKR

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Calsonic Kansei Corp :

* U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co is offering a takeover bid for 267,882,277 shares (or no less than 178,588,185 shares) of the company's stock via KKR's unit, at the price of 1,860 yen per share

* KKR is expected to hold 100 percent stake (267,882 voting rights) in the company up from 0 percent

* Total acquisition amount is 498.26 billion yen

* Nissan Motor Co Ltd will sell its entire 41.50 percent stake in the company to KKR, at 206.77 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cJfmot ; goo.gl/bUis8K

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)