UPDATE 2-Kingfisher's sales growth held back by soft French market
* Shares fall up to 3 pct (Adds CEO quote, analyst comment, shares)
Nov 22 Calsonic Kansei Corp :
* U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co is offering a takeover bid for 267,882,277 shares (or no less than 178,588,185 shares) of the company's stock via KKR's unit, at the price of 1,860 yen per share
* KKR is expected to hold 100 percent stake (267,882 voting rights) in the company up from 0 percent
* Total acquisition amount is 498.26 billion yen
* Nissan Motor Co Ltd will sell its entire 41.50 percent stake in the company to KKR, at 206.77 billion yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cJfmot ; goo.gl/bUis8K
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares fall up to 3 pct (Adds CEO quote, analyst comment, shares)
JAKARTA, Nov 22 Indonesia will cut the royalty charged on sales of processed and refined nickel to 2 percent from 4 percent, a mining ministry official said on Tuesday, referring to a revision of government rules on non-tax revenue from the coal and minerals sector.
LONDON, Nov 22 U.S. insurer AIG may move its European headquarters from London to another European Union country due to Britain's vote to leave the EU, the head of the AIG's European and UK operations said on Tuesday.