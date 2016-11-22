BRIEF-U.S. CDC says North Miami beach-designated area no longer considered area of active zika virus transmission

Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* North Miami beach-designated area no longer considered area of active zika virus transmission; area is now designated as zika cautionary area

* Says "red area" in South Miami beach to continue until 45 days pass without new cases

* Says remainder of Miami-Dade county continues to have "yellow area" designation

* Says as of November 16, a total of 4,255 cases of zika have been reported in the Continental United States and Hawaii through CDC's ArboNET

* Says of 4,255 zika cases reported as of November 16 in Continental U.S. and Hawaii, 139 are locally transmitted mosquito-borne cases in Florida

* Of 4,255 zika cases reported in Continental U.S. and Hawaii, 35 believed to be result of sexual transmission, 1 case was result of lab exposure Source text - (bit.ly/1kDKnGG)