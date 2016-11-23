FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group says mergers between units
November 23, 2016 / 8:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group says mergers between units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Says co's 68.67 percent owned pharmacy unit plans to merge co's 70.00 percent owned unit which is engaged in traditional Chinese medicine related business

* Says co's 68.67 percent owned pharmacy unit's wholly owned pharmaceutical development unit plans to merge co's wholly owned hygienic product unit

* Co's 70.00 percent owned unit and co's wholly owned hygienic product unit will be dissolved after the transactions

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fEV3Vx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

