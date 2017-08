Nov 23 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Wanliyang Co Ltd

* Says major shareholder has reduced 25.7 million shares in the company on Nov 22 at average 14.4 yuan ($2.09) per share, taking its holdings to 19.2 percent from 21.7 percent

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2geX6UM

