November 23, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-China Fortune Land plans to issue commercial paper, unit plans assets acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($870.01 million) commercial paper

* Says indirectly-owned unit plans to acquire 49.04 percent stake in construction development firm for 548.3 million yuan

* Says indirectly-owned unit plans to acquire 49 percent stake in Beijing-based property development firm for 2.1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gjAh3X; bit.ly/2ggjbpx; bit.ly/2fEA7CJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)

