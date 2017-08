Nov 23 (Reuters) - Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd Shanxi

* Says 20 million shares held by shareholder Huang Guozhong, representing 9.88 percent total issued share capital of co, will be auctioned on Dec 8

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)