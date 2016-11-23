FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Motors to call EGM on Dec 22 to consider removing Mistry, Wadia as directors
November 23, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Motors to call EGM on Dec 22 to consider removing Mistry, Wadia as directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd says:

* To call shareholder meeting on Dec 22 to consider removing Cyrus Mistry, Nusli Wadia as directors Further company coverage: Source text: bit.ly/2fR38Oa Tata Motors Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on November 23, 2016, has pursuant to the Requisition and Special Notice dated November 10, 2016 received from Tata Sons Limited, Promoter and Shareholder of the Company, holding 26.51% of the voting share capital of the Company and in recognition of the legal rights vested in them as a Shareholder, decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), to consider and if thought fit, pass an Ordinary Resolution for removal of Mr Cyrus P Mistry and Mr Nusli Wadia as Directors of the Company. The EGM will be held on December 22, 2016. (Reporting by Aditi Shah)

