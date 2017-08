Nov 24 (Reuters) - B-Lot Co Ltd :

* Says it to buy a property that located in Tokyo, Japan, with undisclosed price

* Says it to take out loan of 800 million yen on Nov. 24 for this acquisition

* Says the loan will maturity on Nov. 30, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3hrV6e

