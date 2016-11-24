BRIEF-Hainan Yatai Industrial Development announces lawsuit filed by two investment firms due to interest dispute

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hainan Yatai Industrial Development Co., Ltd. :

* Says two Beijing-based investment companies filed lawsuit against the co and Zhongxinghua Certified Public Accountants LLP with Beijing First Intermediate People's Court, claiming the defendants have damaged the plaintiffs' interests in the private placement of the co in 2014

* Says the plaintiffs are requesting the private placement plan proposed on Nov. 28, 2014 invalid and seeking for a damage compensation of 50 million yuan from Zhongxinghua Certified Public Accountants LLP

