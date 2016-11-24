FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry units to set up five JVs
November 24, 2016 / 5:35 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry units to set up five JVs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly owned industrial chain management unit will use about 38.8 million yuan in total to set up two retail management JVs in Shandong Province and a cosmetics JV in Tianjin

* Says the wholly owned unit will hold 51 percent stake in three JVs respectively

* Says its Hubei-based cosmetics unit will invest 25.5 million yuan to set up a 51-percent-owned cosmetics JV in Hu'nan

* Says its Zhejiang-based cosmetics unit will invest 35.7 million yuan in total to set up three 51-percent-owned cosmetics JVs in Zhejiang

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/XwU8lc; goo.gl/UEfXRD; goo.gl/p9KNjN; goo.gl/wmqo0h; goo.gl/3VS9i8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

