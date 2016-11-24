FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Miyakoshi Holdings plans new shares issuance; shareholding structure change
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
November 24, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Miyakoshi Holdings plans new shares issuance; shareholding structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Miyakoshi Holdings Inc :

* Says it plans to issue 3.9 million new shares worth totaling 1.85 billion yen in private placement to Pacific State Holdings Limited, on Dec. 12

* Says Pacific State Holdings will pay for the new shares via DES

* Co's top shareholder Crown United's stake in co will be diluted to 17.06 percent down from 21.33 percent and to become the second major shareholder

* Pacific State Holdings Ltd will hold 19.99 percent stake in co and to be the top shareholder after the transaction

* Shareholding structure change to occur on Dec. 12

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TYsKTz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.