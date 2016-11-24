BRIEF-Miyakoshi Holdings plans new shares issuance; shareholding structure change

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Miyakoshi Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to issue 3.9 million new shares worth totaling 1.85 billion yen in private placement to Pacific State Holdings Limited, on Dec. 12
* Says Pacific State Holdings will pay for the new shares via DES
* Co's top shareholder Crown United's stake in co will be diluted to 17.06 percent down from 21.33 percent and to become the second major shareholder
* Pacific State Holdings Ltd will hold 19.99 percent stake in co and to be the top shareholder after the transaction
* Shareholding structure change to occur on Dec. 12
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TYsKTz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)