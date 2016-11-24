BRIEF-Alpine Electronics to merge unit and says merger between units

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Alpine Electronics Inc :
* Says it to merge its Japan-based unit ALPINE GIKEN, INC and the unit to be dissolved after merger
* Says its unit ALPINE MANUFACTURING,INC to merge unit Alpine Technology Manufacturing and another Japan-based unit
* Says ALPINE MANUFACTURING,INC to be surviving company and other two units to be dissolved after merger
* Says the mergers will effective on April 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lUPLkJ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)