9 months ago
BRIEF-Alpine Electronics to merge unit and says merger between units
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 24, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Alpine Electronics to merge unit and says merger between units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Alpine Electronics Inc :

* Says it to merge its Japan-based unit ALPINE GIKEN, INC and the unit to be dissolved after merger

* Says its unit ALPINE MANUFACTURING,INC to merge unit Alpine Technology Manufacturing and another Japan-based unit

* Says ALPINE MANUFACTURING,INC to be surviving company and other two units to be dissolved after merger

* Says the mergers will effective on April 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lUPLkJ

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

