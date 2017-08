Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sam Chun Dang Pharm Co Ltd :

* Says 2.50 billion won worth of its first unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants have been exercised into 658,067 shares of the company, at 3,799 won per share, as of Nov. 24

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/PshKrd

