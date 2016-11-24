FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Infomart makes counterclaims against eBASE Co Ltd
November 24, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Infomart makes counterclaims against eBASE Co Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Infomart Corp :

* Says the co made counterclaims against eBASE Co Ltd (eBASE), claiming eBASE is filing the lawsuit against the co based on false statement

* Says the co is requesting 100 million yen for damages occurred in the lawsuit between the two parties

* According to the previous release disclosed on Sep. 1, 2015, eBASE filed lawsuit against the co, claiming the co has infringed the copyrights owned by eBASE

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/c93eIa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

