BRIEF-Infomart makes counterclaims against eBASE Co Ltd

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Infomart Corp :

* Says the co made counterclaims against eBASE Co Ltd (eBASE), claiming eBASE is filing the lawsuit against the co based on false statement

* Says the co is requesting 100 million yen for damages occurred in the lawsuit between the two parties

* According to the previous release disclosed on Sep. 1, 2015, eBASE filed lawsuit against the co, claiming the co has infringed the copyrights owned by eBASE

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/c93eIa

